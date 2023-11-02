The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA





Mandy Wiener interviews Greg Mills and Ray Hartley from the Brenthurst Foundation and authors of 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' (skip to 32:38).

Described as "a worthy read that presents what the future holds if the right political choices are made", by Former public protector Prof. Thuli Madonsela, the book takes readers on a journey which ends with one of three possible futures for our country: The Good, The Bad or The Ugly.

"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives and end up as another Zimbabwe or Venezuela", says the Brenthurst Foundation.

The 'good' would be to address and make tough decisions to deal with the country's 'polycrisis', including the energy crisis, water supply issues, failing rail networks and overall corruption within the country's leadership.

Mills says that this would require political alignment, which is the core messaging of the book.

On the other hand, the 'bad' would see the country continuing with dysfunctional politics, which is preventing any reform from happening.

He adds that the road toward a positive future is clear – the country need a different political formation which would result in better policies.

This book takes you on a journey that ends with one of three possible future scenarios for South Africa's future: the Good, the Bad or the Ugly. Compiled by The Brenthurst Foundation and In Transformation Initiative, the scenarios are thought-provoking.



I think, fundamentally there's a structural problem in South Africa. Greg Mills, Author – 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future'

