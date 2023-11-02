Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives." 2 November 2023 3:06 PM
Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks The Cape Town CBD is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town. 2 November 2023 2:34 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction. 2 November 2023 3:37 PM
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money. 2 November 2023 3:12 PM
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it? About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease. 2 November 2023 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic musi... 2 November 2023 2:04 PM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna

2 November 2023 2:04 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic music journey.
anhourwith-sisanda-henna-feature-1024x450png

This Sunday, award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Sisanda Henna is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke

Sisanda debuted on our screens in the role of Andile in a local drama, Tsha Tsha, for which he won a Duku Duku award for Best Actor in a TV Drama in 2003.

Henna also plays the role of Thobela Mpayipheli on M-Net’s new crime thriller, Devil’s Peak.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Babyface, Billy Joel, and Phil Collins!

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za |




2 November 2023 2:04 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

Veteran and legendary Jazz maestro Sipho Hotstix Mabuse in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

2 November 2023 9:02 AM

We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Matthew Perry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Policy Exchange

Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter

1 November 2023 10:35 AM

Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matthew Perry plays Chandler Bing in 'Friends'. Photo: YouTube/Friends (screenshot)

The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry

1 November 2023 10:18 AM

As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram

Galileo Open Air Cinema season is open, don't miss a 'magical' experience!

31 October 2023 1:10 PM

This favourite summer time activity is back from October 2023 to April 2024 - making for "deliciously chilled" evenings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

U2 drummer, Larry Mullen Jr. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U2start (cropped)

Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2

31 October 2023 12:17 PM

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Office of National Drug Control Policy

Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing

31 October 2023 12:13 PM

The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The cast of 'Friends' pose for a selfie ahead of their special reunion. Picture: Twitter/@HBOMaxPop

Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'

31 October 2023 11:17 AM

After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour

31 October 2023 9:10 AM

Some roads will close for a sea of green and gold when Cape Town celebrates the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say

30 October 2023 2:44 PM

Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Images source: Wikimedia Commons

50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!'

30 October 2023 12:59 PM

In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

Opinion

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

Sport

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

This year's MTBPS one of the hardest Treasury's had to produce, says Godongwana

2 November 2023 5:48 PM

UCT Black Forum calls for university council's dissolution

2 November 2023 5:34 PM

Legendary Paralympian Zanele Situ dies at 52

2 November 2023 4:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA