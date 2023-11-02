Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna
This Sunday, award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Sisanda Henna is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke
Sisanda debuted on our screens in the role of Andile in a local drama, Tsha Tsha, for which he won a Duku Duku award for Best Actor in a TV Drama in 2003.
Henna also plays the role of Thobela Mpayipheli on M-Net’s new crime thriller, Devil’s Peak.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Babyface, Billy Joel, and Phil Collins!
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM
