SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Clement Manyathela speaks to newly appointed Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka about her plans for the office of public protector and how it will deliver on its mandate during her term.
An honour and a privilege.
A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially appointed her to the role, the country's newest Public Protector has spoken of her feelings at taking the prestige office.
Kholeka Gcaleka was one of eight hopefuls in line to take over from impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane who previously held the role.
Gcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate, becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday.
I take nothing for granted. I feel that it's quite an honour and a privilege to be trusted to serve the country and beyond.Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector
I'm the fifth Public Protector of the Republic and there's a mammoth task ahead of me.Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector
Our country is going through a lot of difficulties, the institution itself so, probably I've got one of the most difficult tasks that any other public protector has had.Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector
But I'm optimisitic and through the challenges, we've got a lot of opportunity.Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector
Gcaleka's nomination received the requisite 60% of votes in Parliament last month, with the support of the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party, GOOD Party, National Freedom Party and Al Jama-ah,
A total of 244 votes were in her favour, however 12 members of Parliament - mostly from the Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against the nomination.
The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of Gcaleka yesterday, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying the party hopes Gcaleka will bring back stability to the office.
