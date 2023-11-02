Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks
Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) CEO Tasso Evangelinos says the organisation – which operates in partnership with the City of Cape Town and SAPS to ensure the CBD is safe, clean and welcoming – is working closely with the City, its Law Enforcement agencies, as well as SAPS, to ensure the celebratory event goes off without a hitch.
We are once again excited and delighted to welcome this triumphant team to town, and to support the City of Cape Town in its endeavour to ensure this part of the Springboks’ victory tour is memorable for the players and their Mother City supporters.Tasso Evangelinos, CCID CEO
Executive Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis is encouraging everyone to gather to give the Boks the heroes’ welcome they deserve.
Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
EVENT MANAGEMENT
Managing an event of this magnitude takes a great deal of planning and coordination, and Public Safety Officers of the CCID’s Safety & Security department will be a visible safety presence on the Central City’s streets.
CCID Safety & Security manager Jurie Bruwer, says CCID Safety & Security officers will be stationed strategically to help ensure office workers, residents and visitors to the city centre stay safe as crowds congregate along the route to cheer on Siya Kolisi and his team.
RELATED: Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
CCID Safety & Security is part of the event planning together with the organisers, where the relevant safety and security plans are reviewed. An events plan is compiled to ensure that our Public Safety Officers (PSOs) are deployed in strategic areas so that they’re visible and are able to detect and minimise possible criminal activities.Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager
The Boks’ bus will travel through key streets in town including Adderley, Wale, Long, Loop, Buitengracht streets as well as Walter Sisulu, Hans Strijdom, and Hertzog boulevards.
2019 saw the Boks do a similar victory lap, and the crowds came out in force.
This year may see an even greater gathering as everyone comes together to support and acknowledge the team.
BE VIGILANT
Bruwer urges the public who are coming into town to enjoy the spectacle and catch a glimpse of the team to be sensible with their belongings.
Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience. We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cell phones, and snatching of jewellery.Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager
Always be aware of your surroundings, stay alert and look after your belongings, especially cell phones.Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager
CCID PSOs will continue to be deployed throughout the CCID’s footprint with certain officers being redeployed to provide additional coverage along the route where it passes through the CCID’s area of responsibility.
If an incident does occur, Bruwer urges people to find the nearest police officer or CCID security guard for assistance.
Our team is always on hand to assist within the CBD. You can contact us via 082 415 7127 for immediate help.Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager
Let’s make this a memorable time where we once again create memories in town.Tasso Evangelinos, CCID CEO
More from Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?Read More
Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot
The National Lottery's operator, Ithuba, announced that the most recent winner of the Lotto Plus draw, which took place on 28 October, received a staggering R21,356,279.20.Read More
Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town
The City of Cape Town’s Council supported the proclamation of six new City managed nature reserves across Cape Town last week.Read More
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
According to reports, only R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated to Early Childhood Development per annum.Read More