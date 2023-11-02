Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks





Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) CEO Tasso Evangelinos says the organisation – which operates in partnership with the City of Cape Town and SAPS to ensure the CBD is safe, clean and welcoming – is working closely with the City, its Law Enforcement agencies, as well as SAPS, to ensure the celebratory event goes off without a hitch.

We are once again excited and delighted to welcome this triumphant team to town, and to support the City of Cape Town in its endeavour to ensure this part of the Springboks’ victory tour is memorable for the players and their Mother City supporters. Tasso Evangelinos, CCID CEO

Executive Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis is encouraging everyone to gather to give the Boks the heroes’ welcome they deserve.

Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

EVENT MANAGEMENT

Managing an event of this magnitude takes a great deal of planning and coordination, and Public Safety Officers of the CCID’s Safety & Security department will be a visible safety presence on the Central City’s streets.

CCID Safety & Security manager Jurie Bruwer, says CCID Safety & Security officers will be stationed strategically to help ensure office workers, residents and visitors to the city centre stay safe as crowds congregate along the route to cheer on Siya Kolisi and his team.

CCID Safety & Security is part of the event planning together with the organisers, where the relevant safety and security plans are reviewed. An events plan is compiled to ensure that our Public Safety Officers (PSOs) are deployed in strategic areas so that they’re visible and are able to detect and minimise possible criminal activities. Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager

The Boks’ bus will travel through key streets in town including Adderley, Wale, Long, Loop, Buitengracht streets as well as Walter Sisulu, Hans Strijdom, and Hertzog boulevards.

2019 saw the Boks do a similar victory lap, and the crowds came out in force.

This year may see an even greater gathering as everyone comes together to support and acknowledge the team.

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

BE VIGILANT

Bruwer urges the public who are coming into town to enjoy the spectacle and catch a glimpse of the team to be sensible with their belongings.

Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience. We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cell phones, and snatching of jewellery. Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager

Always be aware of your surroundings, stay alert and look after your belongings, especially cell phones. Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager

CCID PSOs will continue to be deployed throughout the CCID’s footprint with certain officers being redeployed to provide additional coverage along the route where it passes through the CCID’s area of responsibility.

If an incident does occur, Bruwer urges people to find the nearest police officer or CCID security guard for assistance.

Our team is always on hand to assist within the CBD. You can contact us via 082 415 7127 for immediate help. Jurie Bruwer, CCID Safety & Security manager

Let’s make this a memorable time where we once again create memories in town. Tasso Evangelinos, CCID CEO