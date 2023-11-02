Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives." 2 November 2023 3:06 PM
Cape Town CDB gets ready to celebrate the triumphant Springboks The Cape Town CBD is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town. 2 November 2023 2:34 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
View all Politics
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction. 2 November 2023 3:37 PM
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money. 2 November 2023 3:12 PM
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it? About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease. 2 November 2023 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic musi... 2 November 2023 2:04 PM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

2 November 2023 3:37 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
giraffe extinction

Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Derek E. Lee, Associate Research Professor of Biology at Penn State.

Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.

Giraffe populations have declined by 40% in the last 30 years, and there are now fewer than 70,000 mature individuals left in the wild. What are the causes of this alarming decline, and what can be done to protect these gentle giants?

The five biggest threats to giraffes are habitat loss, insufficient law enforcement, ecological changes, climate change, and lack of awareness. Below, I will tell you about these threats and what is being done to save them.

RELATED: ZOO WELCOMES THE ONLY KNOWN LIVING GIRAFFE WITHOUT SPOTS

I will also explain a study I was a part of that ranked these threats in terms of each one’s danger of causing giraffe extinction, and whether human actions can alleviate that danger. The study used data from more than 3,100 giraffes identified over eight years in an unfenced 4,500km² area of the Tarangire ecosystem in Tanzania. We used the data to simulate how environmental and land use changes could affect the giraffe population over 50 years.

The findings can guide conservation actions.

Habitat degradation, fragmentation and loss

Giraffes need large areas of savanna with abundant native bushes and trees to feed on. The biggest threat to giraffes is the degradation, fragmentation and loss of their habitats through human activities such as farming and human settlement expansion.

Habitat loss outside protected areas is the main reason for the recent decline in giraffe numbers. National parks provide most of the remaining habitat. Some good habitat remains unprotected but is cared for by pastoralists.

Traditional pastoralists like the Maasai in northern Tanzania maintain large spaces of natural savanna where wildlife and people thrive together.

RELATED: FARMED RHINOS WILL SOON ‘REWILD’ THE AFRICAN SAVANNA

However, most people now living in areas that were giraffe habitat are sedentary. As populations of farmers and townspeople expand, giraffes are forced into smaller and more isolated patches of land. This reduces their access to food and water, and increases their vulnerability.

Conservationists are working to safeguard existing unprotected giraffe habitat and maintain or restore the connections among protected areas. Community-based natural resource management is central to this activity. It gives local communities the legal power to protect their land and resources.

Insufficient law enforcement

Another major threat to giraffes is illegal hunting (poaching) for bushmeat markets. This is usually controlled by international criminal syndicates.

Strong wildlife law enforcement is the best tool to combat this threat. Conservationists are working to strengthen local and international law enforcement around wildlife crimes, and to reduce the demand for giraffe products. At the grassroots level, this requires supporting anti-poaching patrols by rangers and village game scouts. It’s also essential that communities should have legal alternative ways to make a living.

Ecological changes

A third major threat to giraffes is human-caused ecological change that affects their food availability and mobility. These changes include deforestation of savannas for fuelwood and charcoal production, mining activity, and road and pipeline building. Water diversion and groundwater pumping also affect their habitat and access to water.

RELATED: HOW TO GROW RHINOS IN A LAB: THE SCIENCE THAT COULD SAVE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES

Mining, roads and pipelines can disrupt the natural movement patterns of wildlife, leading to smaller, more isolated populations that are more susceptible to local extinction.

Conservationists are promoting sustainable forestry, new cooking techniques such as gas stoves, water conservation and planning for groundwater resources, and building wildlife crossings into roads and pipelines.

Climate change

Climate change from human-caused carbon dioxide pollution is forecast to increase temperatures and rainfall in many African savanna areas. Giraffes are unaffected by the higher temperatures observed so far, but increased seasonal rainfall is associated with lower giraffe survival due to disease and lower food quality.

Over the longer term, more rainfall will create conditions favourable to increased woody plant cover in savannas. This could help giraffes by increasing their food supply, but only if enough natural savanna is preserved from human exploitation.

Lack of knowledge and awareness

The fifth major threat to giraffes is the lack of knowledge and awareness about their conservation needs. Giraffes are often overlooked and underrepresented in wildlife research, funding and policy. Many people are unaware that giraffes are endangered and face multiple threats across Africa.

Conservationists are working to increase knowledge and awareness about giraffes locally and worldwide. Scientists are studying giraffe demography, diet, behaviour and genetics, and there is a large environmental education programme in Tanzania, the US and Europe.

Creating a safe future for giraffes

Giraffes are facing a silent extinction crisis in Africa. But there is still hope that they can be saved if people understand and address the threats.

The new study I coauthored ranked threats and looked at potentially mitigating actions. Our simulation showed that the greatest risk factor for local giraffe extinction was a reduction in wildlife law enforcement leading to more poaching. In the model, an increase in law enforcement would mitigate the negative effects of climate change and the expansion of towns along the edges of protected areas. The study highlights the great utility of law enforcement as a nature conservation tool.

Image source: The Conversation
Image source: The Conversation

Given their vast historical Africa-wide range and individual home ranges of thousands of hectares, giraffes will not likely survive only within the boundaries of small, fragmented protected areas. I propose as part of our evidence-based recommendations that rangelands used by wildlife and pastoralists as movement pathways be permanently protected from farming, mining and infrastructure. This will give people as well as wide-ranging animals like giraffes freedom to roam.

It will also require the expansion of wildlife law enforcement in village lands outside formal protected areas.

These measures would help make it possible for people and giraffes to thrive together.


This article first appeared on KFM : Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face




2 November 2023 3:37 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
giraffe extinction

More from Lifestyle

Copyright : rawpixel /123rf

Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert

2 November 2023 3:12 PM

Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it?

2 November 2023 2:49 PM

About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com

The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account

2 November 2023 2:47 PM

Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier breaks down the complexities of tax-free savings accounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buying shoes, shoe scam, shoe / Pexels: Angela Roma

Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'

2 November 2023 1:58 PM

If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: bhofack2 / 123rf

TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history

2 November 2023 1:51 PM

Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/ddimitrova

Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all

2 November 2023 1:47 PM

Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© paylessimages/123rf.com

Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank

2 November 2023 1:07 PM

A temp worker was caught on video peeing into a tank at China's Tsingtao beer factory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time

2 November 2023 12:54 PM

Digital detox might be good during exams but for some it might not be realistic since screens are needed to access study material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ psisa/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending

2 November 2023 12:50 PM

South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab, YouTube channel: The Record | Leadership by Example - Episode 1 | Narayana Murthy, posted Thursday, 26 October

Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success

2 November 2023 12:08 PM

Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

Opinion

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

Sport

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

UCT Black Forum calls for university council's dissolution

2 November 2023 5:34 PM

Legendary Paralympian Zanele Situ dies at 52

2 November 2023 4:25 PM

Murder-for-fraud accused Lerato Mahlangu compared to 'black widow', denied bail

2 November 2023 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA