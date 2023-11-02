The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account
Africa Melane speaks to Crue Invest Director and Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier about tax-free savings accounts.
While saving can be a challenge for many South Africans in today’s economy, a tax-free savings account might make things a little easier.
A tax-free savings account can be a money market, fixed-term bank account, unit trust investment, a JSE-listed exchange-traded fund and more.
They give you the best results if you see them as long-term investments.
When you look at the real advantage of a savings account, when you are trying to accumulate funds for an early retirement, we see these as a great substitute or addition to your retirement fund strategy.Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest
If you are sitting in a Unit Trust Account, you would usually be paying about a flat 20% interest rate on those dividends regardless of your income tax bracket. Whereas simply having it in a tax free account, you are exempt from that 20% divided.Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest
By simply not paying that tax over time, you are adding funds back into your investment value.
Tax-free investment accounts are capped at R36,000 in an annual tax period and your lifetime contribution cannot exceed R500,000.
This article first appeared on 702
