



Africa Melane speaks to Crue Invest Director and Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier about tax-free savings accounts.

While saving can be a challenge for many South Africans in today’s economy, a tax-free savings account might make things a little easier.

A tax-free savings account can be a money market, fixed-term bank account, unit trust investment, a JSE-listed exchange-traded fund and more.

They give you the best results if you see them as long-term investments.

When you look at the real advantage of a savings account, when you are trying to accumulate funds for an early retirement, we see these as a great substitute or addition to your retirement fund strategy. Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest

If you are sitting in a Unit Trust Account, you would usually be paying about a flat 20% interest rate on those dividends regardless of your income tax bracket. Whereas simply having it in a tax free account, you are exempt from that 20% divided. Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest

By simply not paying that tax over time, you are adding funds back into your investment value.

Tax-free investment accounts are capped at R36,000 in an annual tax period and your lifetime contribution cannot exceed R500,000.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 702 : The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account