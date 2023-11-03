Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'

3 November 2023 10:48 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
consumer ninja

Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss!

Uveka Rangappa interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 14:58).

One listener reached out to Knowler after he was unable to make payments on his MTN account for almost eight months because of an account number discrepancy.

This then resulted in his account being greylisted, and to make matter worse, he then lost his phone with two sim cards in it.

Eventually he received final notice letters and after some discussion he was offered a settlement balance of R11 700, comprising of overdue service and usage charges in addition to a cancelation penalty of about R7600.

He arranged to pay it off in two parts, which he did, not realising that he’d paid the second amount into the wrong MTN account.

Fast-forward to April, he went to an MTN Store to do the sim swops of his numbers, where he was told he couldn’t get his numbers back until he paid that R7600.

It was at this moment when he discovered that he had paid that second amount into his MTN MoMo Account.

After reaching out MTN personally, Knowler was told "Our investigation reveals that (Thembisa) paid his MTN account by using the incorrect banking details", adding that they "have resolved the matter and we will be refunding the customer all monies owned to him."

He has confirmed that all refunds have reflected into his account. When the consumer ninja strikes, things get done.

Apart from Knowler, Thembisa gives credit to Grant Baaitjies from MTN who has gone out of his way, going through every detail with a fine-tooth comb, to ensure that the issue got resolved.

@ ryanking999/123rf.com
@ ryanking999/123rf.com

RELATED: Yet ANOTHER way telesales agents can scam you into a contract over the phone

The complaints about cars and cellphones keep me very, very busy.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'




