New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda





Bruce Whitfield interviews the new chairperson of Eskom, Mteto Nyati.

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab

"Mteto, I'm not sure what the appropriate salutation is. Is it congratulations, or is it condolences - which one is more appropriate?"

New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati takes Bruce Whitfield's introductory quip with good humour, the day after he took up the challenging role.

Eskom announced on 10 October that the non-executive director would be taking over as board chairperson at the end of that month, following the resignation of Mpho Makwana.

Nyati, former Altron Group CEO, resigned from his position on the boards of Telkom and Nedbank to take up the Eskom position.

He says this decision entailed "a huge sacrifice".

I truly enjoyed the things I was involved in on both boards... but I had to ask myself whether I have the time that is required to be able to give this the full attention... If you commit, you need to commit fully. Mteto Nyati, Chair - Eskom board

I think it's a good thing - we need more and more people coming from business who will be able to help us. We are going through very, very difficult times as a country and we need people that can help turn things around. Mteto Nyati, Chair - Eskom board

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PUBLIC ENTERPRISES MINISTER PRAVIN GORDHAN:

"My relationship with him is one of mutual respect. He's somebody that listens, somebody that's quite logical in terms of the approach to things, also somebody that likes detail"

"I'm looking forward to working with him. He's also somebody who I've seen seek advice... and I'm able to provide that support as and when required."

ON THE MTBPS ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTEREST-BEARING LOANS FOR ESKOM:

"Personally I was not consulted because of course I was not in the role at the time... but certainly I do think our team who work very closely with National Treasury have been part of those discussions."

"They already take Eskom seriously, and we always make sure that we are all connected around these matters."

ON TREASURY'S DECISION TO WRITE OFF MUNICIPAL DEBT TO ESKOM:

"Again, this is a problem that needs to be solved together, and we are working very closely with National Treasury."

"For the municipalities to be able to write off the debt they need to have demonstrated, over a period of 12 months, that they've been paying the current of Eskom."

"That's a good thing for Eskom because it gives us the necessary cash flow now, and also it creates that track record."

"They're going to be monitored over a three-year period... It's forcing the municipalities to do the right thing and that can only be a good thing for the country and how the municipalities need to be run going forward."

ON THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW ESKOM CEO:

"I would like to get a new CEO in place as soon as possible... For me in an institution or an organisation as big as this one it requires its head, it requires a CEO to drive the turnaround agenda and, most importantly, the culture."

"From the board's side, we have been able to conclude our peace... We were able to last week send the Minister the names of the three people who are appointable, and now it has to go through the government processes."

"I've heard the Minister indicating it will be before the end of this financial year. I hope the fact that we've been able to give the names sooner than he possibly thought, means the appointment will be made sooner."

