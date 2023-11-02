Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from stockbroker David Shapiro, deputy chairperson at Sasfin Securities.
Veteran "battle-scarred" stockbroker David Shapiro has decided it's time to invest in the stock market again, following an ongoing downturn for investors.
He's selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and actually challenged others to do one better.
Shapiro's post on Twitter reads:
"10 stocks to make you rich next year (comes with a health warning). 6 months to end April."
Bruce Whitfield asks the Sasfin Securities deputy chairperson what has made him so bullish right now.
All the signs are pointing towards the next move being upwards, Shapiro proclaims.
Look, Bruce, there's still a lot of rubble around. It's the end of the war, you've got to pick up the pieces... there's a bit of building to do...David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities
...but I think that particularly the shares that I've chosen have come under such enormous pressure, but they're all solid businesses with good products. They've just been subject to uncertain conditions, or really very difficult conditions.David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities
While he is always very bullish on global markets Shapiro says, he believes the JSE and particularly his chosen stocks offer a chance to "do really well".
The positive signals coming from central bankers about the future direction of inflation and interest rates did inform his sense of confidence.
When I watched Jerome Powell (US Fed chair) last night I could see it in his face - he's had enough, it's done... No interest rate hike now, nor is it going to come in December. They always qualify 'yes, we leave room open' but you know when you've come to the end of the road. And that was on top of a lot of other signals.David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities
See Shapiro's selection of ten stocks below:
Paddling up Schitt’s Creek - 10 stocks to make you rich next year (comes with a health warning). 6 months to end April.' David Shapiro (@davidshapiro61) November 2, 2023
Amplats
Af Rainbow Mins
Growthpoint
JSE
Kap
MTN
Metair
Nedbank
Pick n Pay
Tiger Brands
Take on any challengers.
For a bottle of Aberlour Single Malt.
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
