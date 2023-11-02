Streaming issues? Report here
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY'

2 November 2023 5:25 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
buying second hand car

Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely.

Uveka Rangappa interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

It's no secret that paying bills and making ends meet is becoming increasingly challenging.

Cutting costs and saving where you can can make the end of the month less daunting.

One of those ways is buying a second-hand car instead of a brand new one, however, knowing what to look out for to ensure that you're getting the most bang of your buck is important.

Buying a car / Pexels: Antoni Shkraba
Buying a car / Pexels: Antoni Shkraba

RELATED: (LISTEN) Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...

RELATED: Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

A few of weeks ago, a consumer reached out to Knowler in regard to their 2013 Mercedes C200 bought from Oz Motors in Marshalltown for R195 500 in August 2022.

They were reassured by the dealership that the car had not been in an accident, however, strangely the car did not come with a service history or a spare key.

No matter how much you like the car, walk away.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If the book's missing, you have to wonder why.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Overtime they started to notice major defects:

  • Park distance control was not working, nor was the navigation system
  • The car didn't have any airbags, which indicated that the car had in fact been in an accident

Naturally they wanted to return the car for a refund, but when the dealership refused they sought the intervention of the Gauteng office of Consumer Affairs.

In March, the couple signed an agreement with the dealership which stated the that the company was to refund the sum of R145 426 in instalments to be paid between April and the end of July 2023.

This figure was established by the Gauteng Consumer Affairs, who took the mileage of about 12 700km and multiplied that by R4,18 per km to total R53K which was subtracted from R198 500 to leave them with R145K owing by Oz Motors.

After reaching out to the company, Knowler was told "We don't hide any info that we know of - spare key, service history, those are literally things that all clients ask about each & everyday, even before buying a car. Clients can take screenshots of the VIN & do any background check on any of our vehicles."

"But unfortunately we have not been able to sell the car, or sell enough cars to settle him. We are not being spiteful or trying to run with the client's money."

"We are not happy or proud of this situation," added the dealership.

Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely.

For all existing data about used cars in South Africa, including whether it's been in an accident, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY'




