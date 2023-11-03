Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT
CAPE TOWN - Accused Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe said the reason he allegedly set Parliament on fire was because he wanted it moved from Cape Town.
Mafe made these remarks during a 10-minute rant in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The inquiry into his fitness to stand trial began on Thursday and will continue on Friday.
Mafe began his rant after a journalist greeted him and asked how he was doing.
"Whites are the minority - they can't have a Parliament here in Cape Town. The majority of the parliamentarians are there in [KwaZulu-Natal], Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo. Why should the Parliament be here?"
Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack.
"The new National Assembly, I felt sorry for it because it was so beautiful, like a kingdom palace, but I did not have a choice, a target was a target. That's why I started to burn the National Assembly, before I set for the [National Council of Provinces] NCOP offices."
Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly in January 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
