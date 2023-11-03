[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town
There is much jubilation in Cape Town as the Springboks make their way to the Grand Parade for the second day of their victory tour.
RELATED: Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
The back-to-back champs landed at Cape Town International Airport on a chartered flight at around 9:10pm last night (2 November).
Of course, an excited crowd waited with bated breath for the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup to land.
As the Bokke touched down in Cape Town, the crowd met them with roaring cheer - watch the happy scenes from the airport.
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WEBB ELLIS TROPHY TOUR: 'WE DEDICATE THIS TO SOUTH AFRICA' - KOLISI
The Springbok Bus will depart from City Hall in Cape Town in Parade at 12:15pm before cruising through Langa and Bonteheuwel.
Come on Cape Town, let's give the boys in green and gold a Capetonian welcome!
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS VICTORY PARADE: 'THERE IS A PALPABLE EUPHORIA IN THE AIR!'
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town
More from Sport
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo
Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup.Read More
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career
Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind.Read More
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.Read More
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss
For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.Read More