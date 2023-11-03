Springboks set for CoCT leg of Webb Ellis Cup parade
CAPE TOWN - The Mother City is the host for day two of the Springboks' victory tour.
After a celebratory day in Gauteng on Thursday, the team was welcomed by a crowd of supporters at Cape Town International Airport on Thursday night.
The tour will see the Boks departing from the City Hall later on Friday and then to Langa and Bonteheuwel.
They're also expected to make a stop at Parliament.
Bok RWC victory kept South Africans in a jovial mood amid tough times, says fan
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA
The stage is set for Cape Town to welcome four-time Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.
The city's law enforcement agencies are out in full force and many roads have been cordoned off for the Springboks' arrival at the City Hall.
A handful of Bok supporters have already gathered at the Grand Parade to celebrate with their favourite players later today.
The world champions are set to arrive at the City Hall at 10am before partaking in various ceremonies with dignitaries and officials.
They will then depart from the City Hall at noon. It is an overcast day in Cape Town's CBD but it certainly won't deter supporters from joining in the celebrations.
Celebrations are underway in Cape Town, where a crowd of supporters who are gathering at the Grand Parade are steadily increasing as they await the Springboks’ victory parade. #Springboks pic.twitter.com/gB8KN9cayu' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023
Jacobus Jacobs from Wellington, Muriel Bailey from Bishop Lavis and Berthus Els from Brackenfell were the first people to arrive at Grand Parade in Cape Town this morning for the Springboks’ victory parade. #Springboks pic.twitter.com/fGilMUkUj8' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks set for CoCT leg of Webb Ellis Cup parade
