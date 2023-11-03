Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
John Perlman speaks with Mikel Mabasa, CEO of The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA)
Figures released by Naamsa show a significant increase in exports from October 2022 to October 2023.
Last month 40,302 units were exported, an increase of 39.5% increase from 28,891 the year before.
The rising exports is helping to offset the difficult local market conditions, where very few can afford to buy new cars.
The sale of new cars domestically fell by roughly 2% compared to October 2022.
Mabasa says that we are currently exporting cars to 152 different markets around the world, and we have seen an increase in exports to other African countries.
He adds that the export market has been growing steadily since 1995.
We are very proud as South Africa that in the last 29 years we have been able to attract so much interest in the global space.Mikel Mabasa, CEO - NAAMSA
He says that we are also making use of the mineral resources we have to develop components for new generation and electric vehicles to export internationally.
This article first appeared on 702 : Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122658834_cars-for-sale-automotive-industry-cars-dealership-parking-lot-rows-of-brand-new-vehicles-awaiting-ne.html
