[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, who's on the bus after having breakfast before the back-to-back champs visit the Mother City.
RELATED: [WATCH] HOUSTON... THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE LANDED IN CAPE TOWN (FINALLY)!
Listen below.
Cheslin Kolbe's voice has not recovered from all the cheering and we love to (slightly) hear it.
Returning to his place of birth and humble beginnings, Kolbe is a son of Kraaifontein, a student of Brackenfell High School and a player of Western Cape Rugby. The Springbok wing says Cape Town "is home for me and it will always be home."
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS SET FOR COCT LEG OF WEBB ELLIS CUP PARADE
Kolbe says that it's a "privilege" to be a beacon of hope for South Africa.
It's been incredible to see kids and everyone watching and sending their videos of support while we were playing and we appreciate them all. Hopefully, we can continue to inspire, give hope and make a difference where we can.Cheslin Kolbe, World Cup Champion 2023 - Springboks
RELATED: CAPE TOWN CDB GETS READY TO CELEBRATE THE TRIUMPHANT SPRINGBOKS
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am
Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.Read More