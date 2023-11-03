[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour





Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, who's on the bus after having breakfast before the back-to-back champs visit the Mother City.

Cheslin Kolbe's voice has not recovered from all the cheering and we love to (slightly) hear it.

Returning to his place of birth and humble beginnings, Kolbe is a son of Kraaifontein, a student of Brackenfell High School and a player of Western Cape Rugby. The Springbok wing says Cape Town "is home for me and it will always be home."

Kolbe says that it's a "privilege" to be a beacon of hope for South Africa.

It's been incredible to see kids and everyone watching and sending their videos of support while we were playing and we appreciate them all. Hopefully, we can continue to inspire, give hope and make a difference where we can. Cheslin Kolbe, World Cup Champion 2023 - Springboks

