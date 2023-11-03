'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness Sea Walls: South Africa, presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, starts Monday, 6 November and involves 14 buildings around Cap... 5 November 2023 9:05 AM
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits? The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI). 4 November 2023 2:02 PM
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners. 4 November 2023 12:28 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it? The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm. 4 November 2023 3:57 PM
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender. 4 November 2023 11:29 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 4 November 2023 9:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
View all Sport
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday. 5 November 2023 8:41 AM
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 Nove... 4 November 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
View all Entertainment
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal

3 November 2023 6:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Genocide
Ghaleb Cachalia

The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Ghaleb Cachalia, former DA shadow minister.

On 31 October Cachalia posted on social media saying “I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop.”

Shortly after this a letter signed by the party leader John Steenhuisen addressed to Cachalia was leaked, informing him he was being removed from his role in the Shadow Cabinet.

In the letter it was stated that Cachalia’s tweet violated the caucus decision the party had previously had on their position on the war in the middle east.

It went on to say that his behaviour was ‘selfish’ and ‘deeply disrespectful.’

RELATED: DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

Cachalia says that he was told there was an agreement to not speak out about the conflict.

However, he says he contests that this agreement exists and would not participate in what essentially constitutes a gag order.

We are a liberal party, we do not gag each other, we allow people to speak responsibly and sensibly about issues.

Ghaleb Cachalia, Former DA Shadow Minister
Ghaleb Cachalia profile image. Picture: Supplied
Ghaleb Cachalia profile image. Picture: Supplied

Despite this he says he respects the rights of the leader to remove him, and he will continue to be a loyal member of the DA and abide by their principles and values.

Listen to the interview above for more.




3 November 2023 6:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Genocide
Ghaleb Cachalia

More from Local

Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans Photo: Facebook

SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness

5 November 2023 9:05 AM

Sea Walls: South Africa, presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, starts Monday, 6 November and involves 14 buildings around Cape Town. As the event’s director Shani Judes explains to Amy MacIver, it’s part of the fight to protect our oceans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?

4 November 2023 2:02 PM

The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Melanie Du Bois Photo: Melanie Du Bois/Facebook

Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing

4 November 2023 12:28 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metaverse concept @ katisa/123rf.com

How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience

4 November 2023 9:44 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD has been brought to a standstill by thousands of Springbok supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan.

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM

Durban, you're next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'

3 November 2023 2:44 PM

A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU

3 November 2023 1:17 PM

Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

3 November 2023 1:09 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leanne Manas. Picture: www.Leannemanas.com.

'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams

3 November 2023 12:26 PM

Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas has become the target of AI bots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup outside Parliament during the Rugby World Cup 2023 champions' Cape Town leg of their trophy tour on 3 November 2023. Picture: Screenshot

Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome

3 November 2023 11:49 AM

The light rain falling across the parliamentary precinct did not dampen the spirit of those gathered to celebrate the Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Weather Service issues storm warning for Eastern Cape

5 November 2023 11:21 AM

eThekwini municipal official Emmanuel Ntuli shot and killed

5 November 2023 11:15 AM

Some Durban fans disappointed at Siya Kolisi's absence during Boks trophy tour

4 November 2023 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA