Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD





CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating a structural building collapse at a restaurant in Cape Town’s CBD.

After 5pm on Thursday, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting that a building's balcony had collapsed in Castle Street.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed a total of 21 casualties were taken to various hospitals.

"The city can confirm that the incident happened at 17:50 last night. The exact circumstances are not known. A city building inspector was on site last night and we are awaiting a report."

