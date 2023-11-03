Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating a structural building collapse at a restaurant in Cape Town’s CBD.
After 5pm on Thursday, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting that a building's balcony had collapsed in Castle Street.
Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed a total of 21 casualties were taken to various hospitals.
"The city can confirm that the incident happened at 17:50 last night. The exact circumstances are not known. A city building inspector was on site last night and we are awaiting a report."
