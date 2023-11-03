



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Since war broke out in Gaza on 7 October, thousands have been killed and countless bombs have been dropped in the region.

Biden previously visited Israel and stated that it had the United States unequivocal support.

However, he seems to have subtly shifted his position by calling for a pause as the White House previously stated they would not ‘dictate’ Israel’s military operations according to Aljazeera.

The US was previously one of the countries that voted against a ceasefire at the United Nations General assembly.

The difference between a pause and a ceasefire is only time. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gilchrist says this pause would allow for aid to get in and allow civilians to move to safer positions.

However, he says that it does not seem that Israel is considering this possibility.

American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: @POTUS/Twitter.

It wants to go full throttle for the throats of what it calls a terrorist organisations. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war