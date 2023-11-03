Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome
CAPE TOWN - The Springboks arrived at Parliament Friday. It’s their first stop during the Cape Town leg of their victory tour.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrived to the meet the world champions on the steps of the National Council of Provinces.
The light rain falling across the parliamentary precinct did not dampen the spirit of those gathered to celebrate the Springboks – who reigned supreme in the Rugby World Cup 2023 after beating New Zealand 12-11 in the final clash.
ALSO READ:
-
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
-
Springboks paint City of Joburg green and gold on trophy tour
-
IN PICS: Gauteng goes green & gold for Springboks trophy parade
Members of Parliament from across the political divide were arm-in-arm on the stage singing and dancing, while staff lining Government Avenue waved their flags and posters.
This is the first time since last year's fire, that Parliament has had a reason the celebrate at the venue.
The #Springboks at Parliament. LD pic.twitter.com/Ky16Yd00fw' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023
The #Springboks at Parliament. LD pic.twitter.com/Ky16Yd00fw' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome
More from Local
SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness
Sea Walls: South Africa, presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, starts Monday, 6 November and involves 14 buildings around Cape Town. As the event’s director Shani Judes explains to Amy MacIver, it’s part of the fight to protect our oceans.Read More
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).Read More
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More