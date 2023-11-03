



CAPE TOWN - The Springboks arrived at Parliament Friday. It’s their first stop during the Cape Town leg of their victory tour.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrived to the meet the world champions on the steps of the National Council of Provinces.

The light rain falling across the parliamentary precinct did not dampen the spirit of those gathered to celebrate the Springboks – who reigned supreme in the Rugby World Cup 2023 after beating New Zealand 12-11 in the final clash.

Members of Parliament from across the political divide were arm-in-arm on the stage singing and dancing, while staff lining Government Avenue waved their flags and posters.

This is the first time since last year's fire, that Parliament has had a reason the celebrate at the venue.

This article first appeared on EWN : Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome