‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
Bruce Whitfield speaks with Carel Nolt, Group Enablement Officer of Purple Group
The new fee will require non-regular investors to pay a R25 ‘Thrive Fee.’
Investors reacted poorly when they saw this as the communication did not make it clear that those who deposit and invest frequently would not be affected by this.
Nolt says, the reason for this change is to encourage people to become active and engaged investors.
Whether they invest R1, R10 or millions, it does not matter. What we do not want is people who are passive and do not display good investment behaviour.Carel Nolt, Group Enablement Officer - Purple Group
He says that you can avoid the fee by depositing more than you withdraw, referring someone, having multiple accounts, or maxing out your tax-free savings account.
Anything that displays good financial behaviour, no fee.Carel Nolt, Group Enablement Officer - Purple Group
There are many people who are never going to pay this fee.Carel Nolt, Group Enablement Officer - Purple Group
