Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online





Lester Kiewit speaks to Samantha “Sami” Hall, who has been entertaining her followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok - winning over new followers with her 'Rugby Talk' series on YouTube during the Rugby World Cup.

Sami's followers and likability sky-rocketed quickly for her unique take and delivery on current events with a quintessential voice that is 100% hers... and not AI.

The content creator who goes by Sami Hall Says (@samihallsays) on social media is from Kempton Park in Jozi is not only a social media sensation but an entrepreneur, restaurant-owner with her finger in many pies.

Sami's content is popular because she's hilarious!

And of course, Sami has a unique brand of storytelling which we call - truly South African - giving her unique take on what's happening in Mzansi with a voice that cannot be described (you'll have to give her a follow or watch some of her videos below to see what we mean).

Sami says, finding the humour in hard times is why she enjoys making this kind of content and tributes her dad's sense of humour - which didn't fall too far from the tree.

I just want to laugh, life is hard. Humour is our coping mechanism in South Africa. I feel like interesting and serious points can get across and people would listen more if it's funny... and if it doesn't sound too serious. Sami Hall - Content Creator

On handling negative comments, Sami says - thank you because it boosts her content - yes, the joke is on you.

You're boosting my algorithm with your stupid comments, so thank you. Sami Hall - Content Creator

Thank you for the laughs, Sami!