[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham
John Maytham is back on the boards!
The play is called Bucket Boy, by Pierre Malherbe, directed by Adrian Collins, and starring the author and John.
It's on at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre until November 18.
The play starts at 8pm, with bookings at the Baxter, or via Webtickets.
I'm back on stage. It's my second passion after CapeTalk PM Drive, and I'd love you to share the joy of the theatrical experience.John Maytham
The reviews for the play have been outstanding.
I hope these reviews will prompt you to abandon the sofa for a seat at the Masambe.John Maytham
Set in the dying days of a video store, a place that epitomises the 1990s and early 2000s.
Theatre critic Jaime Uranovsky calls it a 'thrilling exploration of the banalities and absurdities of ordinary existence'.
The owner, Baardman, a cynical, miserable, deadpan, and perhaps sinister man, may or may not be involved in something nefarious.Jaime Uranovsky, Theatre Critic
Click here for Jaime Uranovsky's full review on BroadwayWorld.com
Bucket Boy is one of the best plays of the year; a gentle, beautifully directed, hilarious, wholly independent, wonderfully written and performed piece of pure hang-out theatre. Pop on down to the Baxter Theatre Masambe to get a fix for what ails you.Louis Viljoen, Theatre Critic
Journalist, author and stand-up comedian Marianne Thamm attended opening night.
I had the distinct pleasure last night of attending the opening of Bucket Boy at the Baxter Masambe Theatre on the Main Road side. Our resident walking encyclopedia, John Maytham, whose talents have been transmitted over the airwaves, satellites and Bluetooth of CapeTalk for years now, is delightful to watch in this quirky and touching comedic two-hander.Marianne Thamm, Author, Journalist and Stand-Up Comedian
The shelves in Dave's DVD Paradise rental are bare as business migrates online. The original Dave has long left for Australia, with Baardmann (Maytham) now literally the last man standing behind the counter. He is a man who exists in his own pointless fog of gloom.Marianne Thamm, Author, Journalist and Stand-Up Comedian
Enter Duncan (Malherbe), a song-writing drifter, who in spite of his ability to talk lank kak, is so guileless he manages to connect with the brooding Baardmann - whose few old army buddies keep in touch. Through sheer tenacity and luck, Duncan lands a job and is then persuaded by Baardmann to run an errand.Marianne Thamm, Author, Journalist and Stand-Up Comedian
Thamm writes:
Maytham shapeshifts in the spotlight into Baardmann, with his stooped shoulders and face set in disappointed resignation, by simply standing silently on stage. He walks on and we feel his grey presence.
While the shop is about to shut, Duncan is a customer and must be entertained. In the meantime, the two men talk about this and that, trapped in a world that soon will no longer exist. Collins' direction is magical, ensuring the silences are never static and encompassing movement to tease out the absurdity of it all. It is a short play, but one that is utterly engrossing in its originality.
Go see it... Just over an hour of quality local entertainment. A small and powerful play about Bucket Boy. Who is he? You will have to find out.
Go treat yourself.
Oh, the set and lighting recreate expertly in the intimate venue a business which once brought people together in a search for distraction.
