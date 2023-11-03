How to choose a financial planner





On the latest installment of Personal Finance, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Certified Financial Planner, Gugu Sidaki.

Did you intentionally choose your financial planner or were they simply there on the day you went to the bank for help?

Financial planners help clients manage their money needs and help them reach their long-term financial goals.

This can include savings, investments, insurance, retirement savings, and taxes. The first (and most crucial) step before looking for a financial advisor is identifying your needs, single or multiple.

This can include but is not limited to coaching, life planning, risk management, investments, budgeting, and debt management.

There typically is a trigger, a transition of sort that you are going through. Whether you are changing jobs or there is death, divorce… there is typically one issue that you are struggling with that you know you are struggling with that you know you need assistance with and that’s when you would approach a financial advisor. Gugu Sidaki – Certified Financial Planner

Sidaki says most clients are looking to either make more money (investment) or manage their finances because they now have children.

Financial planners are important because people are reluctant when it comes to being vulnerable about money or embarrassed that they don’t know something (or everything).

Whenever I sit in front of a client for the first time they are quite cagey which is understandable because I am a complete stranger to them… A lot of people delay speaking to a professional because they really are worried about the perception that that individual is going to have of them. Gugu Sidaki – Certified Financial Planner

When it comes to finding a financial planner, Sidaki says…

Step one:

Make sure the person is who and that they are accredited, and got the requisite education, experience, and authorization with the necessary regulatory bodies to dispense financial advice.

Go to the FCSA website and input the details that they have been supplied with by this advisor.

Step two:

There must be a client-advisor fit so you must interview each other and talk.

It ensures that there is an understanding across the board and you can ask questions about, for example, rates and what you as a client are getting for that rate.

It is a lot like dating, unfortunately… as much as you have to enjoy your engagements with me, the opposite is also true. Gugu Sidaki – Certified Financial Planner

