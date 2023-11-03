A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (skip to 02:05)
A woman in Australia has been charged with murder and attempted murder after serving a beef wellington laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms.
The 49-year-old Erin Patterson cooked and served this meal in her home at the end of July this year.
Three of her family members, her former in laws and her sister, died as a result while her sister’s husband was left in critical condition in hospital but survived.
Was it by accident or by design?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
She and her two children were unharmed by the lunch.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
When interviewed by police she said that she had also eaten some of the Beef Wellington and fell ill, and she had used a mixture of mushrooms bought at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store.
She insists she did not intentionally poison the guests.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
