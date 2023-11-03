Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms

3 November 2023 4:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Mushrooms

A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (skip to 02:05)

A woman in Australia has been charged with murder and attempted murder after serving a beef wellington laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms.

The 49-year-old Erin Patterson cooked and served this meal in her home at the end of July this year.

Three of her family members, her former in laws and her sister, died as a result while her sister’s husband was left in critical condition in hospital but survived.

Was it by accident or by design?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

RELATED: 50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept

She and her two children were unharmed by the lunch.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

When interviewed by police she said that she had also eaten some of the Beef Wellington and fell ill, and she had used a mixture of mushrooms bought at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store.

Picture: vjgalaxy via Pixabay
Picture: vjgalaxy via Pixabay

She insists she did not intentionally poison the guests.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms




