Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor, who is now also a two-time Rugby World Cup gold medal winner herself, and chats about how the squad has managed to stay positive throughout the long campaign.
Naylor also explains why Cheslin Kolbe’s been wearing his leg dressing from Saturday.
Listen below.
Naylor says she spent 20 weeks with the Springboks so the mental training the team and the support team had to conquer to be in each other's space for such a long time was as important as the physical preparation for the Rugby World Cup.
Naylor says "our boys have been responsible in their recovery... prior to this week" and have worked "non-stop and long hours" to make it through as champs.
Naylor mentions that it has been "crucial" for the team to have their family with them during the world cup.
Having family has been crucial. It's made such a big difference and we are so lucky that the coaching staff has agreed to this. A special thank you to the players' wives and girlfriends and kids who've had to make huge adaptations in their lives to accommodate their partners during this time.Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks
Cheslin Kolbe had Mzansi talking after walking around with his leg strapped on since winning the world cup final on Saturday, 28 October.
Naylor reports that the Springbok wing is okay and remained bandaged up until this morning (3 November) after saying that he wouldn't remove the strap if they won... and he didn't, until this morning.
Naylor says she felt "relieved" after seeing Kolbe without the leg strap this morning - we're just glad everything's clean and nothing's broken!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
