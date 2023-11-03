[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in





Clement Manyathela interviews Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach.

When it comes to the act of sex, every individual has their preferred communication style; some make noises or moan, some engage in talking, whilst others opt to remain silent.

Aside from verbal communication, there are also non-verbal cues such as body language and eye contact.

Experts believe that communication during intercourse help partners achieve better sexual results.

But what should you do when hearing your partner moan becomes unconformable, or their talking turns you off?

torwai/123rf

RELATED: (LISTEN) Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S

RELATED: World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'

RELATED: 'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'

For many people, moaning or talking acts as a sexual simulator and can help one achieve a quicker and more intense climax, but this is dependent on pre- and post-sex conversations.

Davidson acknowledges that communicating your needs isn't always easy or comfortable, however, having the conversations are very important.

Having a conversation prior to engaging in intercourse allows for "clear boundaries" to be established as you're in the right frame of mind.

After sex, it's important to have a debrief and check in with your partner.

Letting them know where you're coming from and what you enjoy and what you don't enjoy is all part of the sexual experience together. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

When it comes to how you communicate your pleasure during sex, Davidson says that it doesn't necessarily have to be full sentences, but short and simple words instead:

Faster / slower

Harder / softer

More / less

You're giving your partner the guidance. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

She adds that it's encouraged to pay attention to body language, as it will usually indicate what your partner might be too embarrassed to communicate verbally.

If this is the case, Davidson says that providing your partner with options may help – Should we do this instead? Should we change positions? Would you like to cuddle instead?

While there isn't necessarily a right and wrong in terms of moaning, she says that often times during erotic films or scenes, they express their pleasure with short and sharp breaths and we therefore tend to "model it off this fake breathing".

Instead of sharp, short breaths, in actuality, our breathing should be slower and deeper and we should allow our bodies to authentically release sounds that comes naturally.

Some people like to yell, some like to scream the rooftops off. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

Paying attention to the non-verbal cues needs to be of a higher priority. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in