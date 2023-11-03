Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo





John Maytham speaks to award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo who is in India, commentating on the Cricket World Cup.

South Africa's surprised most cricket fans with their 190-run win over New Zealand in the lead up to the semi-finals.

Naidoo says, while the Proteas are "a well-oiled South African machine", she has seen teams perform well during group stages and then their performance changes in the semi-finals.

Naidoo says that South Africa has been struggling with bowling but she is "super impressed with the team's body language and ability to handle pressure."

Naidoo says it's difficult to say which team would be easier for South Africa to beat in the semi-finals because Australia is a team who knows how to win world cups, so going against them "might be a dangerous output."

But, it might be easier for the Proteas to beat New Zealand since many players have been left with injuries so far, says Naidoo.

Overall, Naidoo says, "it doesn't matter who you play in the knock-outs, it's _how _you play."

The Proteas face off against India on Sunday, 5 November at 10am.

