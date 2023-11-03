Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo
John Maytham speaks to award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo who is in India, commentating on the Cricket World Cup.
Listen to her insights on South Africa's performance below.
South Africa's surprised most cricket fans with their 190-run win over New Zealand in the lead up to the semi-finals.
Naidoo says, while the Proteas are "a well-oiled South African machine", she has seen teams perform well during group stages and then their performance changes in the semi-finals.
RELATED: 7 RECORDS (SO FAR) SMASHED BY THE PROTEAS AT THE CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA
Naidoo says that South Africa has been struggling with bowling but she is "super impressed with the team's body language and ability to handle pressure."
Naidoo says it's difficult to say which team would be easier for South Africa to beat in the semi-finals because Australia is a team who knows how to win world cups, so going against them "might be a dangerous output."
But, it might be easier for the Proteas to beat New Zealand since many players have been left with injuries so far, says Naidoo.
Overall, Naidoo says, "it doesn't matter who you play in the knock-outs, it's _how _you play."
The Proteas face off against India on Sunday, 5 November at 10am.
RELATED: CRICKET WORLD CUP: 'FLY SIYA KOLISI TO PROTEAS SO RUGBY WORLD CUP WIN RUBS OFF'
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://twitter.com/KassNaidoo/status/1624331862096203777/photo/1
More from Sport
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career
Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind.Read More
[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town
Sing it with us... Amabokoko - lights down when they touch down!!! The back-to-back champs' flight landed in Cape Town last night.Read More
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.Read More
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss
For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.Read More