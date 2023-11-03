[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
The Bokke have brought it home following their triumphant victory in France.
With all of the issues faced in our country, there are few moments when we truly, deeply feel united and proud to be South African - and this win was one of them. This win was for us.
The now 4-time Rugby World Cup champions touched down in the Mother City last night as part of their victory tour, and while the official Cape Town leg was only scheduled for today (3 November), South Africans came together to give our boys the warmest welcome at the Cape Town International Airport.
Watch the moment below:
Capetonians came out in numbers to show support to our back-to-back winners, in what can only be described as goosebumps moments.
RELATED: Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
RELATED: (WATCH) Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town
RELATED: Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome
Here's to the boys, who showed us what happens when we put our differences aside and come together for one goal.
Durban, you're next!
RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am
Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.Read More