[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city





The Bokke have brought it home following their triumphant victory in France.

With all of the issues faced in our country, there are few moments when we truly, deeply feel united and proud to be South African - and this win was one of them. This win was for us.

The now 4-time Rugby World Cup champions touched down in the Mother City last night as part of their victory tour, and while the official Cape Town leg was only scheduled for today (3 November), South Africans came together to give our boys the warmest welcome at the Cape Town International Airport.

Watch the moment below:

Capetonians came out in numbers to show support to our back-to-back winners, in what can only be described as goosebumps moments.

Here's to the boys, who showed us what happens when we put our differences aside and come together for one goal.

Durban, you're next!

