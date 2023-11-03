[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness Sea Walls: South Africa, presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, starts Monday, 6 November and involves 14 buildings around Cap... 5 November 2023 9:05 AM
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits? The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI). 4 November 2023 2:02 PM
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners. 4 November 2023 12:28 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it? The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm. 4 November 2023 3:57 PM
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender. 4 November 2023 11:29 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 4 November 2023 9:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
View all Sport
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday. 5 November 2023 8:41 AM
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 Nove... 4 November 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
View all Entertainment
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM
by Amy Fraser
2023 rugby world cup
#SpringbokTrophyTour

Durban, you're next!

The Bokke have brought it home following their triumphant victory in France.

With all of the issues faced in our country, there are few moments when we truly, deeply feel united and proud to be South African - and this win was one of them. This win was for us.

The now 4-time Rugby World Cup champions touched down in the Mother City last night as part of their victory tour, and while the official Cape Town leg was only scheduled for today (3 November), South Africans came together to give our boys the warmest welcome at the Cape Town International Airport.

Watch the moment below:

Capetonians came out in numbers to show support to our back-to-back winners, in what can only be described as goosebumps moments.

RELATED: Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

RELATED: (WATCH) Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

RELATED: Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome

Here's to the boys, who showed us what happens when we put our differences aside and come together for one goal.

Durban, you're next!

RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade




3 November 2023 5:36 PM
by Amy Fraser
2023 rugby world cup
#SpringbokTrophyTour

