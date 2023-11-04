Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Cape Flats Book Festival
The third annual Cape Flats Book Festival takes place on Saturday (4 November 2023) from 09h30 to 16h00 and on Sunday (5 November 2023) from 10h00 to 14h30 at West End Primary School in Mitchells Plain.
The festival, organised by literacy NGO Read to Rise, aims to "rewrite the narrative of the Cape Flats by bringing stories, ideas and dreams to life."
"Our mission is to explicitly bring South Africa’s authors and publishers to the Cape Flats and to showcase the Cape Flats’ authors. These two worlds, so often structurally divided, are brought together at the festival.”
A number of amazing authors and poets form part of this free event that caters to both adults and children.
Click here for the full programme.
The Gift Fair
Looking for gift ideas? Then head over to The Gift Fair.
This lifestyle event takes place at the Baxter Theatre on Saturday (4 November 2023) and Sunday (5 November 2023) from 09h00 to 17h00.
Kids enter for free and adults pay only R30.
"It is an inspiring and creative space; a space to shop for oneself and others, a space to linger a while and enjoy scrumptious food and wine, a space for children to play, a beautiful space."
There will be live music and an entertainment area for the kids.
Click here for more info.
Constellations at Spier
Spier Wine Farm, in collaboration with Third World Bunfight, will be hosting the fourth iteration of ‘Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil.’
Get ready for "a unique cultural experience in the forested wilderness, where atmospheric encounters await in the dark woods under a starlit sky."
Those attending can expect intimate and unusual performances set in the wilderness.
This event is not suitable for children under the age of 16.
It's advised that you wear comfortable walking shoes and dress warmly.
Click here for tickets.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.
More from Lifestyle
What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it?
The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm.Read More
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health
Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender.Read More
How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?
Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Dr Charl van Loggerenberg for the regular Doctor’s Surgery Q and A.Read More
[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in
"We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat."Read More
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds
This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user.Read More
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights...
"I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed."Read More
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness
The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical and mental health problemsRead More
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham
John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'
Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss!Read More