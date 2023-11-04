Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Cape Flats Book Festival

The third annual Cape Flats Book Festival takes place on Saturday (4 November 2023) from 09h30 to 16h00 and on Sunday (5 November 2023) from 10h00 to 14h30 at West End Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

The festival, organised by literacy NGO Read to Rise, aims to "rewrite the narrative of the Cape Flats by bringing stories, ideas and dreams to life."

"Our mission is to explicitly bring South Africa’s authors and publishers to the Cape Flats and to showcase the Cape Flats’ authors. These two worlds, so often structurally divided, are brought together at the festival.”

A number of amazing authors and poets form part of this free event that caters to both adults and children.

Click here for the full programme.

The Gift Fair

Looking for gift ideas? Then head over to The Gift Fair.

This lifestyle event takes place at the Baxter Theatre on Saturday (4 November 2023) and Sunday (5 November 2023) from 09h00 to 17h00.

Kids enter for free and adults pay only R30.

"It is an inspiring and creative space; a space to shop for oneself and others, a space to linger a while and enjoy scrumptious food and wine, a space for children to play, a beautiful space."

There will be live music and an entertainment area for the kids.

Click here for more info.

Constellations at Spier

Spier Wine Farm, in collaboration with Third World Bunfight, will be hosting the fourth iteration of ‘Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil.’

Get ready for "a unique cultural experience in the forested wilderness, where atmospheric encounters await in the dark woods under a starlit sky."

Those attending can expect intimate and unusual performances set in the wilderness.

This event is not suitable for children under the age of 16.

It's advised that you wear comfortable walking shoes and dress warmly.

Click here for tickets.

