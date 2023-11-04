Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
If you're a fan of South African indie-folk-pop artist Majozi, you're in a for a treat.
The Durban born singer-songwriter has released a brand new album called 'A Great Exchange', his first full length offering in five years.
The creative work for the new album started just over two years ago - a process he describes as a journey of sharing creativity and allowing what has been on his heart, to come out through his songs.
The new album explores themes such as love, vulnerability and reflection - one which he says allowed him to be honest and frank.
He joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King in-studio to talk about the album and sing some songs.
Albums are such a forgotten thing. I come from the old school where to make an album, you need some kind of life experience. You write about what you've learnt. So it's important to live life and have something to share with people.Majozi, Award-winning musician
Like most artists, there's constant doubt in the creator's mind as to whether the project should end and whether it's good enough.
A lot of times we feel imposter syndrome. Last week, I wasn't sure if I wanted to release the project. But the day before, I was so excited to release them. It's always an up and down. So you have to push yourself and not allow that voice to stop your creativity and outward movement. Don't let it stop you from being you.Majozi, Award-winning musician
Majozi's music has gone through an evolution as he's in a different stage of his life.
Now married, he believes sharing life with a partner has given him a new perspective.
When I started doing music, I was single, in my late 20's and I could focus all my attention on that. There was space for that music. But now music has become less of my identity. In the moments I need to, I can throw myself into my music. But I still have a life outside of that.Majozi, Award-winning musician
Even if I stop doing this, or if I'm not successful, it doesn't take away from the identity of who I am. You will never find true fulfillment in your art. You make this, it's finished and then the next stage is giving it to people. That's where things go awry. But there's still that feeling of I wish I did better.Majozi, Award-winning musician
As for what success looks like for the musical maestro, Majozi says it's all about that human connection.
We live in a numbers world...it's all about likes on Instagram and views on Tiktok. The metric to success are measured by numbers. But that doesn't change peoples lives. The validation you get from one person that says your song lyrics changed their lives...that's what really matters. I really want my music to be the soundtrack for people's lives. If that's just one person, that's okay.Majozi, Award-winning musician
The launch of the album takes place on Saturday, 4 November at 7.30pm at the Homecoming Centre in District Six.
For tickets, book here.
Scroll up for the conversation.
