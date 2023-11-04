



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

…but if one looks at it from a principle point of view, one can say we should be equal under our Constitution so why are those who are affluent having medical aid able to get these tax rebates when other citizens who are struggling actually don't get anything? Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Medical aid tax credits (funds used to reimburse medical aid scheme members annually) will soon cease to exist in South Africa.

According to the Health Department, the money will instead go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Nyati says this news should not come as a surprise to us.

Nyati says these rebates reportedly amount to around R10 billion to R20 billion.

This is a small fraction of what is required to deliver this new healthcare system, as it's estimated that between R300 billion to R450 billion is needed annually for the NHI, adds Nyati.

There's still a little bit of cloudiness around how this is going to be funded but this is definitely the begininng of those plans of how to fund the NHI. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

The aim of the NHI is to provide universal healthcare where every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

There have been a number of concerns surrounding how it will be implemented and whether it will be free of corruption.

Some have even called for the government to invest in fixing the country's ailing public health sector instead of introducing this new health scheme.

There are also fears that the NHI could mean the death of the medical aid industry.

This article first appeared on 702 : Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?