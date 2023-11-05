Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
Thabo Ndlovu is the Season 19 winner of Idols SA.
The grand finale took place on Saturday at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg.
Ndlovu and Princess McDonald were the final two contestants, both hailing from Mpumalanga.
The 26-year-old walks away with a massive prize package that includes R1 million in cash, a record deal from JR’s FeelGood Music, a brand-new Toyota Vitz, Truworths fashion vouchers, and his entire Idols SA wardrobe.
There you have it Mzansi. It’s been an iconic and very long journey and now Thabo comes out as the very last South African Idol! 🤩💙🔥' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 4, 2023
Watch his journey here: https://t.co/t3R9pTnOV9 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/W8pHOl5Ai5
This was the final season of Idols SA.
It was announced in February that the singing competition had been cancelled.
South Africa got its first taste of the competition when the inaugural show aired in March 2002.
It was the second international spinoff of the popular British show, Pop Idol.
This article first appeared on 702 : Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=879727886849975&set=a.602853701204063
More from Entertainment
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 November. He talks to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the process of creating another body of work.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham
John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'.Read More
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online
Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor, Sisanda Henna
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic music journey.Read More
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!
We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue.Read More
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter
Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death.Read More