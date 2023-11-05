SA artists find power in their brushes to raise ocean awareness
The Mother City is known for its vibrant and colourful urban street art that highlights important social issues.
This week, 11 South African and three international mural artists are using their creativity to participate in the Cape Town leg of their renowned public art programme Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans.
Presented by the Save Our Seas Foundation, this creative campaign is a visceral procession of ocean creatures and flora that will be brought to life on the side of 14 buildings around Cape Town in a bid to raise awareness on ocean protection.
Over 500 murals have been created around the worldwide. This is the first time on the African continent that the project is being done here.Shani Judes, Sea Walls SA director
The initiative will span from the Atlantic Seaboard, the CBD, to the Southern suburbs and to the False Bay coastline.
Artists were asked to create art based on six topics, among them are great African kelp forests, plastics and coastal mining.
The murals are designed to be purpose-driven and educational to inspire love for the ocean through creativity and visual storytelling.
The art will remain visible for two to seven years.
It's about how we use what scientists are discovering and spread that message through and creativity.Shani Judes, Sea Walls SA director
It’s also a way to leave behind a legacy for Cape Town residents and our artistic community to engage with each other, and feel part of the global Sea Walls family, who make such a visual impact in the quest to protect our oceans.Shani Judes, Sea Walls SA director
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=716823810488498&set=a.464004985770383
