Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work

6 November 2023 7:37 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
2024 general elections
ANC electoral committee

Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week survived a kidnapping, fearing these incidents were linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The secretary of the African National Congress (ANC)'s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says there seems to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate their work as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Matsila and former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe are getting the party ready for its list conference to pick candidates to represent the organisation in Parliament and provincial legislatures. He survived a 20-hour kidnapping ordeal last week.

In 2022, he was attacked twice - the first time while attempting to investigate complaints and disputes following the 2021 local government elections, and the second occurring during preparation for the ANC's 55th national conference. Matsila told Eyewitness News that he was worried this was linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.

“It would seem like the tendency has always been there - when we were doing the North West work and when we were doing the Nasrec work - to try and frustrate the work of the electoral committee and ensure that everything happening in the ANC is effectively sabotaged and I become the target.”

Matsila said there could have been many reasons behind the attacks, including factional battles and possible ambitions to make it into Parliament.

He informed his party about the incidents and it committed to providing him with some protection to do his job.

However, he fears that the ANC is dragging its feet on the issue of his safety, even though Motlanthe already brought it to the attention of the party's officials.

“He has raised that very sharply and we have had discussions with very senior leaders of the ANC, but these discussions have also happened in the past two incidents, and nothing has been really forthcoming in terms of security measures around some of us," explained Matsila.


This article first appeared on EWN : Matsila cites deliberate attempt to 'frustrate' ANC's electoral committee work




International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor speaks during media briefing on 8 April 2022 on South Africa's position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

7 November 2023 6:39 AM

Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withdraw South African embassy officials from Tel Aviv.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government

6 November 2023 11:42 AM

Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab

New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda

2 November 2023 9:12 PM

New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words

2 November 2023 2:26 PM

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.

Shejaiya neighborhood in the Gaza strip, almost totally devastated.

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

2 November 2023 10:04 AM

DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?

1 November 2023 9:30 PM

The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

1 November 2023 12:10 PM

She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA

31 October 2023 7:21 PM

The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.

The new multiparty coalition government in Ekurhuleni. From left: EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga ; ANC Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi; Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana (AIC); and Council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga (EFF). Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'

30 October 2023 12:53 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson

27 October 2023 2:38 PM

"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson

