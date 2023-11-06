Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers! 6 November 2023 2:04 PM
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing? Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing. 6 November 2023 1:26 PM
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero! Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth 6 November 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withd... 7 November 2023 6:39 AM
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa? 6 November 2023 9:17 PM
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams. 6 November 2023 8:33 PM
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November. 6 November 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero! Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth 6 November 2023 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on. 6 November 2023 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances

6 November 2023 7:12 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Sunday Times

The student funding scheme in June introduced a contentious new direct-payment system allowing for money to be directly paid to the students. But it has been plagued by an array of problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost 100,000 university students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) across the country are reportedly still waiting for their November allowances.

This information came from a report published by the Sunday Times newspaper on Sunday.

In June, NSFAS introduced a new direct-payment system that allows for funds to be paid directly to students instead of to the institutions they attend.

The new system has since been plagued with issues.

READ MORE:

From a failure to pay the allowances on time – or at all – to high transaction costs attached to the new NSFAS accounts students have been issued with, the new system has brought with it a range of issues and even led to student protests at some institutions and NSFAS, as well as the companies appointed to administer the new system being called to account before Parliament.

The report quoted NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana as saying the scheme needed to implement control measures after some universities failed to stop paying the allowances themselves after June, as instructed, but that they were working with these institutions to address the problem.

Skosana did not respond to a request for comment from Eyewitness News on Sunday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances




6 November 2023 7:12 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Sunday Times

More from Local

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

6 November 2023 4:52 PM

These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wage gap / Pixabay: geralt

SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn

6 November 2023 4:34 PM

The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa's cannabis industry is worth billions. Picture: © Eric Limon/123rf.com

Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga

6 November 2023 2:04 PM

A big win for local cannabis farmers!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Facebook page: The South African Sheep Shearing Federation @SASSF

South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?

6 November 2023 1:26 PM

Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Siya Dlamini meeting his hero Eben Etzebeth Springboks on Twitter @Springboks

[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!

6 November 2023 12:33 PM

Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant

6 November 2023 12:30 PM

Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lion's Head in Cape Town. © places4you/123rf.com

Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours

6 November 2023 11:53 AM

Be careful out there - and hike only between sunrise and sunset

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government

6 November 2023 11:42 AM

Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of dog rescue from Cape of Good Hope SPCA video on Facebook

SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail

6 November 2023 11:40 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released a video of the drama that unfolded after a Cape Town woman refused to open her car windows or doors with three dogs trapped inside the vehicle without ventilation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’

6 November 2023 11:16 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Springboks as a symbol of white supremacy days after congratulating them on their victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

Politics

New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

Sport

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Ipid concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops

7 November 2023 9:08 AM

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

7 November 2023 8:39 AM

The day that was: Top Israeli diplomat recalled in SA, Inanda's young terrors

6 November 2023 10:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA