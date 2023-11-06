Drunk driver kills woman while serving in Bishop Lavis Neighborhood Watch
Lester Kiewit speaks with Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF.
A 21-year-old male drove into a group of five people in Ivory Street in Bonteheuwel on Saturday night, killing 50-year-old Sabrina Martin.
The other four (Feroza Williams, Redewaan Wyngard, Carmen Japhta, and Rachel Benjamin) were injured in the incident.
The group was busy patrolling for the Bishop Lavis neighbourhood watch.
The perpetrator was taken into custody and is believed to have been intoxicated at the time.
The team was preparing to go on patrol at around 10pm when a bakkie rammed into them.
They were sitting at their base, not even on the street.Graham Lindhorst, Bishop Lavis CPF
It is such a sad story.Graham Lindhorst, Bishop Lavis CPF
