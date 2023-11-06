Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case





Local television network Moja Love has severed ties with Xolani Khumalo, presenter of its popular drug-busting show ‘Sizokuthola’.

While the channel did not disclose its reasons for the sudden dismissal, Khumalo is facing a murder charge.

He has a pending court case in Johannesburg in connection with the death of a man during the taping of the show in July.

It was reported that the man, an alleged drug dealer, was declared dead after the show’s crew confronted him.

In a statement, Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the show’s presenter.

“Moja Love TV Channels has terminated its relationship with Mr Xolani Khumalo, presenter of one of the Channel’s leading shows, Sizok’thola. The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage."

‘Sizokuthola’ has been on a production break for several months.

The court case has been postponed to 21 November.

