Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
Local television network Moja Love has severed ties with Xolani Khumalo, presenter of its popular drug-busting show ‘Sizokuthola’.
While the channel did not disclose its reasons for the sudden dismissal, Khumalo is facing a murder charge.
He has a pending court case in Johannesburg in connection with the death of a man during the taping of the show in July.
It was reported that the man, an alleged drug dealer, was declared dead after the show’s crew confronted him.
RELATED: Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
In a statement, Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the show’s presenter.
“Moja Love TV Channels has terminated its relationship with Mr Xolani Khumalo, presenter of one of the Channel’s leading shows, Sizok’thola. The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage."
‘Sizokuthola’ has been on a production break for several months.
The court case has been postponed to 21 November.
This article first appeared on 947 : Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
More from Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.Read More
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.Read More
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
A big win for local cannabis farmers!Read More
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben EtzebethRead More
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.Read More
Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours
Be careful out there - and hike only between sunrise and sunsetRead More
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.Read More
SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released a video of the drama that unfolded after a Cape Town woman refused to open her car windows or doors with three dogs trapped inside the vehicle without ventilation.Read More
More from Entertainment
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.Read More
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards are back on.Read More
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'
Did you know these fun facts about the star?Read More
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday.Read More
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 November. He talks to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the process of creating another body of work.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
[REVIEW] John Maytham's droll ripostes and withering looks delight audiences
John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'.Read More
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online
Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi.Read More