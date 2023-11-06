Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst





Lester Kiewit speaks to Neil Manthorp, a cricket writer and commentator, about where things went wrong for the Proteas as they lost by 243 runs to an outstanding India side led by Virat Kohli who scored 101 runs on Sunday (5 November).

Listen to the match analysis below.

The Proteas recorded a "thrashing" defeat against India on Sunday.

Despite their performance, South Africa's national team still qualifies for the semi-final where they will play against Afghanistan on Friday (10 November).

Manthorp says the Proteas loss was a "violent wake-up call" and "looked like India was playing against a youth team."

Manthorp hopes that the Proteas' loss helped them realise how much better they'll have to be to win the World Cup.

There's a big difference in losing by one point than losing by 243 runs. It was a thrashing and it's not a game they could've won, it wasn't a game they were ever in. Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator

RELATED: 7 RECORDS (SO FAR) SMASHED BY THE PROTEAS AT THE CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA

The Proteas are not like the Springboks where players are interchangeable despite the team's strategy - the Proteas have a blueprint with players in specific roles which means there's not a lot of room for change and they know exactly what to do to win. Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator

Manthorp mentions that since the Proteas broke records in their match against New Zealand, it might have given them the thought that they could beat India but it was a disappointing loss.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.