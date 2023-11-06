‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
The Springboks Rugby World Cup victory united South Africans with a sense of euphoria around our national team.
After their victory, Malema congratulated the team and Captain Siya Kolisi.
RELATED: Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
However, now that the excitement has settled, he says that his praise was a ‘slip in political consciousness’ and he cannot get behind the team’s name, colours and emblem.
As a populist, is he reading the room well? I think not.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song
Friedman says that the reaction on social media has largely been people saying he is being divisive and disagreeing with his commentary, although some do agree with him.
He does not want unity. He does not want us feeling that we are stronger together.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
