‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’

The Springboks Rugby World Cup victory united South Africans with a sense of euphoria around our national team.

After their victory, Malema congratulated the team and Captain Siya Kolisi.

However, now that the excitement has settled, he says that his praise was a ‘slip in political consciousness’ and he cannot get behind the team’s name, colours and emblem.

As a populist, is he reading the room well? I think not. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman says that the reaction on social media has largely been people saying he is being divisive and disagreeing with his commentary, although some do agree with him.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

He does not want unity. He does not want us feeling that we are stronger together. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

