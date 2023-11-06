UK mulls new law to ban homeless people from living in tents





Amy MacIver interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

The City of Cape Town's court battle to evict homeless people from sites in the CBD has focused attention again on the growing problem of homelessness in South Africa.

The City argues that it's offered alternative accommodation, in addition to an integration plan which the people affected refused.

In the UK, the Home Secretary is also courting controversy with a proposal for new laws to restrict the use of tents by the homeless, arguing that many of them see this option as a "lifestyle choice".

Suella Braverman's plan would allow for the introduction of new penalties in England and Wales for homeless people who authorities believe have rejected offers of help.

The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice. 1/4 https://t.co/fT1Ou5kD5Q ' Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 4, 2023

Any tourist visiting the main cities of the UK will notice the growing number of homeless people and their tents, particularly in London remarks correspondent Gavin Grey.

The cost of living crisis is just one of the factors driving this trend he says.

There are genuinely many people who're, perhaps, splitting from their wife and moving out of home and then just can't get anywhere and end up living on the streets, sadly. Then there's the sort of seedier side of drug taking and so forth. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Then there's another side of people who are coming into the UK it's said from Eastern Europe, and then just effectively begging on the streets because they're going to earn more than they can if they're working at home its reported in some quarters, but it seems extraordinary to me. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

It's often a couple of these categories of people who end up living in tents, pitched outside wealthy areas on green spaces Grey says.

Housing charity Shelter has hit back at the Home Secretary, saying that no-one should be punished for being homeless.

The opposition has also entered the fray.

The opposition deputy leader says that the government is now blaming the housing crisis on homeless people and that's wrong, saying there's a toxic mix of rising rents. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

This is going to be interesting, because the Home Secretary is saying if you look at cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles in America, weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking and squalor. She's proposing these changes to the 1824 Vagrancy Act - perhaps it does need updating if it's 200 years old. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

This plan is expected to be included in the King's speech on Tuesday which sets out the government's programme for proposed laws and legislation, and it is expected to focus very heavily on law and order... so the Home Secretary is going to be very busy indeed. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

