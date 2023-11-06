[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan





South Africa's been in a state of euphoria this past week as our four-time RWC champions shared their triumph on a victory tour around the country.

'First Lady' Rachel Kolisi took one for the team though when an over-eager Springbok fan tossed a rugby ball towards the bus in Cape Town, aiming for captain Siya.

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

"Rachel was ok" RugbyPass assured the nation when it posted the video on Instagram.

All she'd wanted was an autograph, the mortified fan wrote later.

The Bok skipper missed the catch though, and watched stunned as the ball headed for his wife's head.

This was his response:

"I should’ve caught ! Perfect throw! But @rachelkolisi should always be expecting the ball that’s why my school coach always told me."

He followed up with "Rachel went for a HIA, but passed it" followed by laughing face emojis.

An embarrassed Rachel also acknowledged it was "a great throw".

"You know when you trip in fall in public and you really hope no one saw it, it was a great throw."

As Rachel's blonde hair flew down in her attempted duck, many viewers initially assumed it was Faf de Klerk in the firing line.

But all's well that ends well as they say, and the incident just added to the growing Springbok mythology and another story to tell.