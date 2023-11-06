SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail





A dramatic dog rescue took place in Cape Town this week as the Cape of Good Hope SPCA succeeded in saving three dogs locked into a car without any ventilation.

The Kirstenhof SAPS had reached out to the organisation, concerned about the welfare of the animals after reports that the vehicle had not moved from its location in four days.

The SPCA team were met with an owner who refused to cooperate, closing the windows when they arrived to talk to her.

Screengrab of dog rescue from Cape of Good Hope SPCA video on Facebook

Even as the dogs' distress increased in the hot car, almost four hours of negotiation bore no fruit.

The team was finally forced to break the passenger seat window to save them.

For nearly 4 hours, our dedicated Inspectors negotiated, urging the owner to open the vehicle as the windows fogged up from heat and lack of fresh air. The dogs, visibly in distress and panting, needed immediate rescue. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The owner refused to leave the car, and the video shows she did so only once an SPCA official grabbed hold of her leg to move it.

With no other choice, our team had to break the back window to save the dogs. Shockingly, the owner sat laughing. Only when faced with arrest did she decide to speak. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

She then proceeded to argue with the officials gathered at the scene.

While expressing relief that the dogs are now safe with them, the SPCA issued a stark warning about animal abuse.

Remember, it's a criminal offence to obstruct an SPCA Inspector, authorized under Section 8 of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. Adding to the owner's disregard for the law, we discovered she was also allegedly wanted for an arson case. Cape of Good Hope SPCA