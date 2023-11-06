SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail
A dramatic dog rescue took place in Cape Town this week as the Cape of Good Hope SPCA succeeded in saving three dogs locked into a car without any ventilation.
The Kirstenhof SAPS had reached out to the organisation, concerned about the welfare of the animals after reports that the vehicle had not moved from its location in four days.
The SPCA team were met with an owner who refused to cooperate, closing the windows when they arrived to talk to her.
Even as the dogs' distress increased in the hot car, almost four hours of negotiation bore no fruit.
The team was finally forced to break the passenger seat window to save them.
For nearly 4 hours, our dedicated Inspectors negotiated, urging the owner to open the vehicle as the windows fogged up from heat and lack of fresh air. The dogs, visibly in distress and panting, needed immediate rescue.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The owner refused to leave the car, and the video shows she did so only once an SPCA official grabbed hold of her leg to move it.
With no other choice, our team had to break the back window to save the dogs. Shockingly, the owner sat laughing. Only when faced with arrest did she decide to speak.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
She then proceeded to argue with the officials gathered at the scene.
While expressing relief that the dogs are now safe with them, the SPCA issued a stark warning about animal abuse.
Remember, it's a criminal offence to obstruct an SPCA Inspector, authorized under Section 8 of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. Adding to the owner's disregard for the law, we discovered she was also allegedly wanted for an arson case.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
This incident is a stark reminder: animal cruelty is real and unacceptable. Let's stand together to protect our furry friends.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poFOYUboBOk
More from Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.Read More
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.Read More
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
A big win for local cannabis farmers!Read More
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben EtzebethRead More
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.Read More
Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours
Be careful out there - and hike only between sunrise and sunsetRead More
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.Read More
‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Springboks as a symbol of white supremacy days after congratulating them on their victory.Read More