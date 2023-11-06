[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Countless special moments during the Springboks' victorious RWC campaign have been racked up in our memories, followed by countless more as the returning 4-time world champions completed their country-wide victory tour.
On Friday there was an extra-special encounter for a young fan from Volksrust in Mpumalanga.
Siya Dlamini is credited with coining the 'Elzabedi' moniker for Bok stalwart Eben Etzebeth, after a video of the youngster shouting this during the quarter-final encounter against France went viral.
The clip was even reposted by Cape Town's own rugby superstar Cheslin Kolbe.
Meet the Trend setter #elizabedi 🇿🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/RevLrLfr1Q' Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) November 3, 2023
Seeing Etzebeth for real standing in front of him, young Siya threw himself into his hero's arms. Another heartwarming moment, South Africa!
"How do you shout it?" a journalist asked.
"Elizabedi!" came the response.
What a great moment! Siya Dlamini from Volksrust in Mpumalanga gets to meet #Elizabedi 🥹#StrongerTogether @EbenEtzebeth pic.twitter.com/GAPyX3ewrn' Springboks (@Springboks) November 3, 2023
Even captain Siya Kolisi has taken to calling Etzebeth by this now-popular nickname, albeit with his own special twist...
Eben Etzebeth stands up and moves over to the crowd as Captain #SiyaKolisi attempts to address the crowd at FNB Stadium.' News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 2, 2023
The stadium erupts in joyousness, and Siya exclaims, "Elizabeth, Elizabeth!" #Springboks #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/ozDcmUPrjW
Source : https://twitter.com/Springboks/status/1720372898060267623
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel
New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.Read More
[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan
'I should’ve caught! Perfect throw!' - Captain Siya Kolisi after the over-eager fan tossed the ball to get his autograph.Read More
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More