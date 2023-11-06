[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!





Screengrab from video of Siya Dlamini meeting his hero Eben Etzebeth Springboks on Twitter @Springboks

Countless special moments during the Springboks' victorious RWC campaign have been racked up in our memories, followed by countless more as the returning 4-time world champions completed their country-wide victory tour.

On Friday there was an extra-special encounter for a young fan from Volksrust in Mpumalanga.

Siya Dlamini is credited with coining the 'Elzabedi' moniker for Bok stalwart Eben Etzebeth, after a video of the youngster shouting this during the quarter-final encounter against France went viral.

The clip was even reposted by Cape Town's own rugby superstar Cheslin Kolbe.

Seeing Etzebeth for real standing in front of him, young Siya threw himself into his hero's arms. Another heartwarming moment, South Africa!

"How do you shout it?" a journalist asked.

"Elizabedi!" came the response.

Even captain Siya Kolisi has taken to calling Etzebeth by this now-popular nickname, albeit with his own special twist...