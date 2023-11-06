Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours
As the summer hiking season gets into full swing, it's a given that crime on our mountains will increase.
In one of the latest incidents, SANParks rangers had a gun pointed at them in the early hours of Thursday morning on Lion's Head.
The rangers, along with a SEAM Team K9 unit conducted a patrol in the area after being alerted to a robbery that happened at 2:30 am.
As they approached the Kramat, an armed man emerged from the bushes, cocked his weapon and pointed it at the rangers.
When the suspect then fled the scene, various other role-players stepped in to help secure the area and pursue him, SANParks reports. SAPS drones were also deployed.
Thankfully no one was injured, and it was later discovered that the ammunition were blank shells... While the suspect may have escaped for now, our collective efforts have made our community safer. Let's remain vigilant and supportive of one another.SANParks - Table Mountain National Park
SANParks urged hikers to hit the trails only between sunrise and sunset to avoid encounters like these.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102945038_view-of-the-lions-head-in-cape-town-south-africa.html
