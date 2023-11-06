All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Amy MacIver gets the lowdown from movie critic Gayle Edmunds on Weekend Breakfast.
The long-awaited screen adaptation of the best-selling, Pulitzer-winning book All the Light We Cannot See has arrived in the form of a Netflix mini-series.
The Second World War novel by Anthony Doerr was published in 2015.
This Netflix debut raises that contentious view held by many bibliophiles that you simply cannot watch an adaptation without reading the book first.
In this case, it worked against the four-part series for movie critic Gayle Edmunds.
While Amy MacIver - who has not read the book, loved the series, Edmunds - who loves the book, was hugely disappointed.
I was wondering what it was like for someone who hasn't read the book... Maybe that's the secret. These are characters I know and love... but watching the series I felt like I don't know them any more, they're like caricatures of what they are in the book.Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic
I think it looks beautiful, it was beautifully filmed and funnily enough the lighting was beautiful... but all the things that worked so well in the book for me (don't here)....Gayle Edmunds, Movie Critic
Edmunds singles out Mark Ruffalo's accent as 'very distracting', something that's also raised in some negative reviews of the series.
This is how the Netflix blurb reads: In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide.
Edmunds describes the book as a beautiful tale about retaining your humanity in war.
It tells the parallel stories of Marie-Laure who flees Paris with her father as the Nazis invade, and orphan Werner who is taken into a training academy for Hitler youth. The thread of radio runs throughout, binding the two stories.
Click here for the Amazon description of the book and watch the trailer for the mini-series below:
Source : https://youtu.be/QdE-JvKqpBQ?si=VcYXVE4RBt-Tq12l
