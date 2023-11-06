SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) has bounced back at the eleventh hour.
Organisers, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned after it struck a deal with music concert, Africa Fest.
The SAMAs will still take place on 18 November, now at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.
The KwaZulu-Natal government pulled its R20 million toward hosting the event.
In addition to public outcry, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the provincial government against hosting the Awards.
RELATED: KZN govt pulls R20m in funding to host SAMAs
Africa Fest will now serve as the official after-party for the SAMAs.
The line-up includes the likes of Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, and many more.
The SAMAs will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm.
This article first appeared on 947 : SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
