South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including sheep shearing. Skip to 10:09 for this story.
While the actual sheep shearing took place earlier in June this year, the competition is trending again for an unBAHlievably patriotic moment in time since the team South Africa beat was New Zealand.
Friedman notes that New Zealand has been "undisputed" sheep shearing champions for years until Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni from South Africa won gold and silver in The Golden Shears Championships.
RELATED: TEAM SOUTH AFRICA BEATS 30 OTHERS TO WIN WORLD'S TOP SHEEP SHEARING COMPETITION
With sports news lately... South Africa versus New Zealand has made trending headlines week after week.
The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup with one point against New Zealand while the Proteas broke several cricket records when they beat New Zealand, gaining them a spot in the semi-finals.
RELATED: 7 RECORDS (SO FAR) SMASHED BY THE PROTEAS AT THE CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA
Because of all the South Africa versus (and beat) New Zealand gees, the sheep shearing champs also went viral.
This competition is equated to the Olympics of sheep shearing. There are more sheep than people in New Zealand so this is well-deserved.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Whoop, whoop South Africa sports people and shearers!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=768911648260312&set=pcb.768912601593550
