Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Lester Kiewit speaks with Peter Becker, a Spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.
Venture capitalist André Pienaar’s C5 Capital is reportedly working on a new nuclear project for the Cape.
It aims to raise R9 billion in private funding to build the reactor, which will consist of four units.
RELATED: Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
Each unit will generate 80MW of power and this project will be the first of several planned reactors over the long term.
While any additional generation will help with the energy crisis, some are concerned about the costs and timeframe of building more nuclear reactors.
Becker says that this project has a history dating back to 1992, but it was stopped in 2008 due to high costs and slow progress.
RELATED: Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?
This is not a new concept... being revitalised, possibly because of the panic of loadshedding at the moment.Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance
Becker claims there is no design yet to show whether it is safe, and it is not clear whether it will be commercially viable.
The cost of this and the amount of time that it would take to install is where I think its biggest weakness is.Peter Becker, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.Read More
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.Read More
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
A big win for local cannabis farmers!Read More
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben EtzebethRead More
Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours
Be careful out there - and hike only between sunrise and sunsetRead More
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.Read More
SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released a video of the drama that unfolded after a Cape Town woman refused to open her car windows or doors with three dogs trapped inside the vehicle without ventilation.Read More
‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Springboks as a symbol of white supremacy days after congratulating them on their victory.Read More
More from Business
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?
...and how will it benefit South Africa?Read More
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician
Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.Read More
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year
This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.Read More
Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa
German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.Read More
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.Read More
Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US
One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do.Read More
Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA
Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, saying the city’s books only achieved stability through the EFF.Read More
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU
African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act the two trade pacts would yield far greater benefits for the region.Read More