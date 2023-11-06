Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert and Sandile Swana, Governance Expert.
Briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke revealed that there are 268 "material irregularities" at municipalities across the country.
Since the office's new powers came into effect in April 2019, they have experienced a R5.19 billion financial loss due to the irregularities.
According to Maluleke, out of the 268 material irregularities, 194 of them were linked to a material financial loss.
Material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud, which could result in material or financial loss, misuse of public material resources, or public harm, says Cloete.
Both Cloete and Swana agree that the issue comes down to inadequate individuals being appointed as mayors, councillors and positions alike.
They add that unfortunately, there's little to no consequences for those committing crimes, with Swana adding that the ANC protects wrong-doers.
RELATED: Material irregularities by municipalities led to losses of R5.19bn, AG tells MPs
Councillors and administrators are sleeping on the job.Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert
The Auditor-General will year after year report these findings and there's no consequences.Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert
There seems to be a lack of leadership in municipalities.Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert
We are running a gangster state.Sandile Swana, Governance Expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
Source : @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
More from Local
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.Read More
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
A big win for local cannabis farmers!Read More
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben EtzebethRead More
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.Read More
Robber threatens rangers with gun on Lion's Head in early morning hours
Be careful out there - and hike only between sunrise and sunsetRead More
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.Read More
SPCA breaks window to rescue dogs trapped in hot car after negotiations fail
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released a video of the drama that unfolded after a Cape Town woman refused to open her car windows or doors with three dogs trapped inside the vehicle without ventilation.Read More
‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Springboks as a symbol of white supremacy days after congratulating them on their victory.Read More
More from Business
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?
...and how will it benefit South Africa?Read More
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician
Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.Read More
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year
This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.Read More
Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa
German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.Read More
Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US
One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do.Read More
Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA
Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, saying the city’s books only achieved stability through the EFF.Read More
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.Read More
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU
African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act the two trade pacts would yield far greater benefits for the region.Read More