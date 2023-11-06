[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi
As fans, where do we draw the line when meeting public figures or sports heroes?
A woman tried to kiss Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi over the weekend during the rugby champions' final victory tour in the Eastern Cape.
As Kolisi was greeting fans, the woman tried to kiss him but was abruptly stopped by police.
East London ladies never disappoint, ooh yhini u Siya kolisi 😭🤭 pic.twitter.com/QU5vpyAHrY' Anele Fumba 🇿🇦 (@Anelefumba) November 5, 2023
Social media users called out the woman.
Seriously, this is sexual harassment/assault. If a man did this to a female sports person, there'd be an uproar. A message needs to be sent through criminal charges.' Zandilicious (@ZandiliciousM2) November 5, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi
