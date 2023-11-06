Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Lifestyle

[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi

6 November 2023 12:31 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Springboks
East London
Siya Kolisi
As fans, where do we draw the line when meeting public figures or sports heroes?

A woman tried to kiss Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi over the weekend during the rugby champions' final victory tour in the Eastern Cape.

As Kolisi was greeting fans, the woman tried to kiss him but was abruptly stopped by police.

Social media users called out the woman.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi




6 November 2023 12:31 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Springboks
East London
Siya Kolisi
